Justin Bieber Writes Sweet Note to Mom Pattie Mallette

Justin Bieber wrote a sweet little note to his mom Pattie Mallette on Instagram this weekend!

The note from the 23-year-old entertainer comes just as Pattie, 41, praised his seemingly on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

“Love you mom!! So proud of you and your heart for people.. you inspire me to be better..” Justin wrote on his Instagram account. Aw!

