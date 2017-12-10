Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 9:40 am

Justin Bieber Writes Sweet Note to Mom Pattie Mallette

Justin Bieber wrote a sweet little note to his mom Pattie Mallette on Instagram this weekend!

The note from the 23-year-old entertainer comes just as Pattie, 41, praised his seemingly on-again girlfriend Selena Gomez.

“Love you mom!! So proud of you and your heart for people.. you inspire me to be better..” Justin wrote on his Instagram account. Aw!

Justin also wrote a note on Instagram about his dad Jeremy recently. Check it out if you missed it!
