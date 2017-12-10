Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 1:45 pm

Kate Bosworth Thanks Firefighters in California

Kate Bosworth Thanks Firefighters in California

Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish hold hands while arriving at LAX Airport on Friday (December 8) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress and 47-year-old director headed towards their ride as they navigated the crowds.

The California wildfires have been devastating to see, and Kate took to Twitter to thank the firefighters working around the clock to contain the fires.

“So grateful for our firefighters & first response teams in #California. We see your bravery + selflessness. Everyday I have been praying for those affected and holding them in my heart. Thankful we are finally gaining ground,” she tweeted.

