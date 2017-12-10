Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 3:24 pm

Katharine McPhee Seen Out After David Foster Kissing Photos Emerge

Katharine McPhee Seen Out After David Foster Kissing Photos Emerge

Katharine McPhee steps out to do some shopping on Friday (December 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Scorpion star was joined by a few pals for the shopping spree that afternoon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katharine McPhee

Late last month, despite denying rumors that they’re an item, Katharine was seen kissing David Foster. The pair have been seen hanging out together a lot recently, but they haven’t officially confirmed that they’re dating just yet.

Check out the newest photos of Katharine McPhee in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
katharine mcphee shops beverly hills 01
katharine mcphee shops beverly hills 02
katharine mcphee shops beverly hills 03
katharine mcphee shops beverly hills 04

Photos: Backgrid, BauerGriffinOnline
Posted to: Katharine McPhee

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr
  • la petite bonnieux

    So thirsty