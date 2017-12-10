Khloe Kardashian Gives Another Clue That She's Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian has yet to comment on her pregnancy, despite the public being clued since September from source reports.

However, over the course of her pregnancy, the 33-year-old reality star has provided hints and clues to fans indicating that she’s expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this week, Khloe posted a photo on her Instagram of her modeling a look from her Good American collection.

In the comments of the photo, Khloe posted tagged Tristan in the comments and wrote, “hey daddy” with some emoji hearts.

