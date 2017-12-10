Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 8:49 am

Khloe Kardashian Gives Another Clue That She's Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian Gives Another Clue That She's Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian has yet to comment on her pregnancy, despite the public being clued since September from source reports.

However, over the course of her pregnancy, the 33-year-old reality star has provided hints and clues to fans indicating that she’s expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this week, Khloe posted a photo on her Instagram of her modeling a look from her Good American collection.

In the comments of the photo, Khloe posted tagged Tristan in the comments and wrote, “hey daddy” with some emoji hearts.

See the comment below!
Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian tristan thompson daddy 01

Photos: Backgrid, Instagram
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant Celebrities, Tristan Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr