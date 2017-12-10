Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 2:43 pm

Kristen Bell's Reaction to Her Kids Breaking Her 'Frozen' Ornament Is So Good

Kristen Bell‘s kids decapitated her Elsa and Anna Christmas ornament (from her hit Disney movie Frozen), and she posted the image on her Instagram account.

“This will be the cover of my autobiography and it will be titled ‘My children keep me grounded’” the 37-year-old actress posted on her social media account.

If you don’t know, this isn’t the first time that Kristen and Dax Shepard‘s kids – Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2 – have shown a preference for Elsa, who was voiced by Idina Menzel in the film.

For Halloween, her kids had her dress as Elsa instead of dressing as her own character, Anna!
