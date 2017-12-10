Top Stories
Sun, 10 December 2017 at 9:25 pm

Mandy Moore & Fiance Taylor Goldsmith Enjoy Their Sunday Morning Together!

Mandy Moore & Fiance Taylor Goldsmith Enjoy Their Sunday Morning Together!

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith are enjoying their Sunday morning together!

The 33-year-old This Is Us star and the 32-year-old Dawes musician were spotted together on Sunday morning (December 10) in Los Angeles.

The engaged couple were spotted grabbing breakfast together in Silverlake before chatting with some friends.

The two made it official back in October, when Taylor reportedly popped the question to Mandy at their house.

Mandy and her This Is Us co-stars recently had a fun night out at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle’s Celebration of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.
