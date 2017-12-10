Mark Hamill, Anthony Serkis, & Benicio Del Toro Attend 'Last Jedi' Premiere

Mark Hamill hits the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday night (December 9) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 66-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his wife Marilou York.

Other stars at the premiere included Andy Serkis, Anthony Daniels, Benicio Toro, JJ Abrams, and Warwick Davis.

ICYMI, Mark recently revealed what Luke Skywalker had been up to in the 30 years between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

