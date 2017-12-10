Sun, 10 December 2017 at 2:15 pm
Meghan Markle's Home in Canada is Up for Sale!
- The home Meghan Markle stayed in while filming Suits in Canada is now up for sale – TMZ
- How cute are Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend!? – Just Jared Jr
- Bryan Singer is under fire after a rape allegation comes to light – Lainey Gossip
- The first reviews for The Last Jedi are in! – TooFab
- Watch all the trailers that debuted this week – The Hollywood Reporter
