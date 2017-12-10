Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 2:15 pm

Meghan Markle's Home in Canada is Up for Sale!

Meghan Markle's Home in Canada is Up for Sale!
  • The home Meghan Markle stayed in while filming Suits in Canada is now up for sale – TMZ
  • How cute are Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend!? – Just Jared Jr
  • Bryan Singer is under fire after a rape allegation comes to light – Lainey Gossip
  • The first reviews for The Last Jedi are in! – TooFab
  • Watch all the trailers that debuted this week – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr