Outlander's EP Praises Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, & the Fans Ahead of Season Finale!

Outlander‘s season three finale airs tonight on Starz, and writer/executive producer Matthew B. Roberts‏ took a minute to praise the stars, Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, the cast and crew, as well as the fans, on his Twitter account.

“To all the cast, crew, & designers (UK & SA) who brought their amazing talents to S3 of #Outlander You are #thebestever Thank You!…Amazing work all season by the talented @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan — bringing Claire and Jamie to life #simplythebest #outlander,” Matthew tweeted, to which Caitriona responded, “Right back at you Matt !!!!”

Matthew also wrote, “And A BIG THANK YOU #Outlander Fans for your passion and making S3 our highest-rated ever.”

Tune into “Eye of the Storm” on Starz tonight!