Rita Ora & Niall Horan Attend Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London

Rita Ora dons some fur as she hits the carpet at the 2017 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball held at The O2 Arena on Saturday (December 9) in London, England.

The “Anywhere” singer was joined by Niall Horan, Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, and James Arthur.

The next day, Niall‘s One Direction band mate Liam Payne hit up the second day of the Jingle Bell Ball.

“it’s good to be back ! Missed this place .Can’t wait to see you all @CapitalOfficial ‘s jingle bell ball tonight,” Niall tweeted ahead of the show on Saturday.
