Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns in White Dress While Out in NYC

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley makes a glamorous exit out of her hotel on Wednesday night (December 6) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress and model looked gorgeous in a white silk dress and silver heels as she made her way to an event for the night.

The following day, Rosie was spotted rocking a furry jacket and sunglasses as she made her way through LAX Airport after her flight.

FYI: Rosie‘s white dress is by The Row while her brown coat is by Max Mara.