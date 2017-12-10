Selena Gomez Brings Francia Raisa To Her Sister's Dance Recital!

Top Stories
Selena Gomez stepped out to support someone very special in her life – her little sister Gracie!

The 25-year-old entertainer was spotted heading into the four-year-old’s ballet recital on Saturday evening (December 9) in Los Angeles.

Selena kept it casual in white joggers paired with a denim jacket, t-shirt and Louis Vuitton purse.

She also brought along her best friend Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Selena earlier this year.

The friends were also accompanied by Selena‘s mom Mandy and her step-father Brian Teefey.

We know Gracie‘s recital must have been adorable!
