Sun, 10 December 2017 at 3:45 pm

The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley Reunite!

The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley Reunite!

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reunited during the New York City snow showers on Saturday (December 9).

The pair starred on The Vampire Diaries together for six seasons before Nina left the show in 2015.

“NYC when it’s snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever #NYCNOW,” Nina captioned the photo of her with her former co-star on her Instagram account.

