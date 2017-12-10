The Voice's Melanie Martinez Releases Another Statement After Being Accused of Rape

Former The Voice contestant Melanie Martinez is continuing to defend herself after her former friend, Timothy Heller, accused her of rape.

Timothy alleged that Melanie raped her after she repeatedly said “no.”

“I understand how hard it could be to see my side of the story, considering no one with a heart would want to invalidate anyone speaking up about this topic,” Melanie wrote in her second statement, posted on Saturday night (December 9). “I want to thank my fans who took the time to research the timeline, analyze past Instagram photos, and question the story being told, which reveal her false statements. I trusted so many people in my life who took advantage of that trust for their own personal gain. Please know that my intentions with everything that I do in my life are always pure and I would never be intimate with someone without their absolute consent.”

Timothy responded on her Twitter, “This is why victims don’t speak up. I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone.”