'The Walking Dead' Shocks With Death of Beloved Character During Season 8 Midseason Finale

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON”T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The Walking Dead just came to its terrifying midseason conclusion on Sunday (December 10) – and fans were horrified to see a survivor from the very first episode get bit!

In one of the series’ most shocking deaths to date, Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), the teenage son of the show’s hero Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), revealed that he’d been bitten by zombies a few episodes back, and he will soon die.

“Yes, Carl is going to die. There’s no way he can get back from that. His story is definitely coming to an end,” the 18-year-old actor confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chandler‘s character will return for one episode – the 2018 midseason premiere – which will showcase his death.

The Walking Dead returns on February 25, 2018 on AMC.