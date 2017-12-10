Tiffany Haddish Thanks Bullies For Her Memoir Inspiration

Tiffany Haddish signs a book at a signing at Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue on Friday (December 8) in New York City.

The day before, the Girls Trip actress hit up Good Morning America to chat about her new book, including how bullies helped her find inspiration.

“I used to get picked on school a lot. What I thought was a mole was a wart,” Tiffany said. “I had a wart growing out of my forehead and it kind of looked like a horn and kids used to call me a dirty unicorn. It used to hurt my feelings really bad and I did things to myself that I probably shouldn’t have.”

“Obviously they like me because they’re looking at my horn,” she continued. “Obviously they’re into me. As I got older, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m fixing to take all the mean stuff [those] bullies used to say about me and I’m going to make money off it.’”



Tiffany Haddish thanks her bullies for making her rich, forces George Stephanopoulos to dance