U2 Notches Eighth No. 1 Album on the Billboard 200 With 'Songs of Experience'!
U2 stay winning!
The legendary rock group just notched the eighth No. 1 album of their career on the Billboard 200 this week with their newest release, Songs of Experience.
The album moved 186,000 equivalent album units – 180,000 of those were through traditional album sales, according to Billboard. It’s also the biggest week for a rock album in 2017! The band last hit No. 1 with 2009′s No Line on the Horizon.
U2 is now the only group to have earned No. 1 albums in the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and ’10s. Congratulations!
1. U2, Songs of Experience
2. Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 2
3. Taylor Swift, reputation
4. Ed Sheeran, ÷
5. Pentatonix, A Pentatonix Christmas
6. Demi Lovato, Tell Me You Love Me
7. Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All
8. Michael Buble, Christmas
9. Miguel, War & Leisure
10. Garth Brooks, The Anthology: Part I, The First Five Years