Zac Efron 'Finally Looked' at Rebecca Ferguson & Used the Heart Eye Emoji!

Fans are loving Zac Efron‘s social media posts featuring his The Greatest Showman co-star Rebecca Ferguson.

Zac, 30, took to his Instagram account to post a cute photo of him with Rebecca, 34 earlier in the week. In the photo, Rebecca is looking on at Zac and he’s facing the camera.

“A pic is worth a thousand words. Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude?! Look at her!! #GreatestShowman #RebeccaFerguson,” he captioned the pic. Then, today, Zac posted a photo where Rebecca is looking outward and he’s looking at her! Zac captioned that pic with, “I finally looked…” and included the heart-eye emoji as well.

Some fans are speculating that perhaps The Greatest Showman co-stars are dating due to the flirty nature of the posts! Stay tuned!