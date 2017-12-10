Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 1:09 pm

Zac Efron 'Finally Looked' at Rebecca Ferguson & Used the Heart Eye Emoji!

Zac Efron 'Finally Looked' at Rebecca Ferguson & Used the Heart Eye Emoji!

Fans are loving Zac Efron‘s social media posts featuring his The Greatest Showman co-star Rebecca Ferguson.

Zac, 30, took to his Instagram account to post a cute photo of him with Rebecca, 34 earlier in the week. In the photo, Rebecca is looking on at Zac and he’s facing the camera.

“A pic is worth a thousand words. Only ones I can think of now are: wtf were u thinking dude?! Look at her!! #GreatestShowman #RebeccaFerguson,” he captioned the pic. Then, today, Zac posted a photo where Rebecca is looking outward and he’s looking at her! Zac captioned that pic with, “I finally looked…” and included the heart-eye emoji as well.

Some fans are speculating that perhaps The Greatest Showman co-stars are dating due to the flirty nature of the posts! Stay tuned!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr