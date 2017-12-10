Zendaya Is Still In Shock After 'Greatest Showman' Premiere!

Zendaya is still reliving her magical night at The Greatest Showman premiere!

The 21-year-old actress stepped out while promoting the film on Saturday (December 9) at Bobby Van’s CPS in New York City.

Zendaya looked super cute while snapping photos of a massive cake shaped like a circus tent made by the restaurant.

Later, Zendaya took to her Instagram to reflect on the premiere earlier that week.

“I haven’t posted anything about the premiere the other night cause I’m still in shock a little bit. This is only my second film, so you could imagine the nerves but it was a magical night and I’m lucky to be next the these incredible people. Thank you for believing in me,” Zendaya wrote, along with a photo with the cast.

The Greatest Showman hits theaters on December 20th.