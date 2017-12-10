Top Stories
There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Sun, 10 December 2017 at 2:57 pm

Zendaya Is Still In Shock After 'Greatest Showman' Premiere!

Zendaya Is Still In Shock After 'Greatest Showman' Premiere!

Zendaya is still reliving her magical night at The Greatest Showman premiere!

The 21-year-old actress stepped out while promoting the film on Saturday (December 9) at Bobby Van’s CPS in New York City.

Zendaya looked super cute while snapping photos of a massive cake shaped like a circus tent made by the restaurant.

Later, Zendaya took to her Instagram to reflect on the premiere earlier that week.

“I haven’t posted anything about the premiere the other night cause I’m still in shock a little bit. This is only my second film, so you could imagine the nerves but it was a magical night and I’m lucky to be next the these incredible people. Thank you for believing in me,” Zendaya wrote, along with a photo with the cast.

The Greatest Showman hits theaters on December 20th.
Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya greatest showman cake 01
zendaya greatest showman cake 02
zendaya greatest showman cake 03
zendaya greatest showman cake 04
zendaya greatest showman cake 05
zendaya greatest showman cake 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr