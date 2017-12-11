Alec Baldwin May Turn His Donald Trump Parody Book into a Broadway Show

Alec Baldwin may be headed to Broadway!

The 59-year-old actor says he might be making his Donald Trump parody book You Can’t Spell America Without Me into a one man Broadway show.

“We may take the book and make it into a one-man show on Broadway, like Will Ferrell did the Bush thing,” Alec explained during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Will previously starred in a Broadway show You’re Welcome America as former President George W. Bush that ran for over a month in NYC.

Alec has been impersonating Donald on Saturday Night Live since last year.