Bella Hadid Bares Some Skin During Sultry NYC Photo Shoot

Bella Hadid posed for a sultry photo shoot in the Big Apple today!

The 21-year-old model was spotted snapping pics inside a Brooklyn diner on Monday (December 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

She rocked a white and blue striped off-the-shoulder blouse, completing her look with a silver drop necklace, gold ring, cat-eye makeup, and her hair in elegant curls. She also did some shots in a striped tank top.

Bella‘s next outfit consisted of a black jacket that she wore partly unzipped, ripped denim pants, and powder blue and orange heels.

At the end of her eventful day, Bella spent some time with her good friend Hailey Baldwin. Check out Bella‘s tweet below.

Almost got lost getting to @haileybaldwin apartment. An actual puzzle. Had to follow the @DanielCaesar through the hall. — Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) December 12, 2017

Also pictured inside: Bella looking stylish in two other outfits while out and about that day.

