Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 4:02 pm

Bobby Cannavale Reveals Name of His & Rose Byrne's Second Son!

Bobby Cannavale Reveals Name of His & Rose Byrne's Second Son!

Bobby Cannavale has revealed the name of his and Rose Byrne‘s newborn son!

The 47-year-old actor and the 38-year-old actress, who starred together in the Annie remake, named their baby boy Rafa.

“It’s going great. We’re a… little bit of lack of sleep in the house, but we’re doing well,” Bobby told ET.

“I hadn’t given one of my children a Latin name yet, so I wanted to honor my mom’s side of the family,” Bobby added about the name. “And, you know, Rafael Nadal had such a great year and we were constantly keeping up with him and watching all his matches so we were like, ‘How about Rafa? That goes well with Rocco.’ And that was it.”

Rose and Bobby also have a two-year-old son named Rocco and he is also the father of a 22-year-old son, Jake, from his marriage to Jenny Lemut.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bobby Cannavale, Celebrity Babies, Rafa Cannavale, Rose Byrne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr