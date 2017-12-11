Bobby Cannavale Reveals Name of His & Rose Byrne's Second Son!

Bobby Cannavale has revealed the name of his and Rose Byrne‘s newborn son!

The 47-year-old actor and the 38-year-old actress, who starred together in the Annie remake, named their baby boy Rafa.

“It’s going great. We’re a… little bit of lack of sleep in the house, but we’re doing well,” Bobby told ET.

“I hadn’t given one of my children a Latin name yet, so I wanted to honor my mom’s side of the family,” Bobby added about the name. “And, you know, Rafael Nadal had such a great year and we were constantly keeping up with him and watching all his matches so we were like, ‘How about Rafa? That goes well with Rocco.’ And that was it.”

Rose and Bobby also have a two-year-old son named Rocco and he is also the father of a 22-year-old son, Jake, from his marriage to Jenny Lemut.