Celebrities React to Bullied Kid Keaton Jones & Alleged Confederate Flag Posts
Keaton Jones, the bullied school kid from Tennessee received a ton of celebrity support after his mom posted a video of his emotional plea about bullying. Chris Evans even invited the family to the Avengers premiere after seeing the video.
Since going viral, several posts from Keaton‘s mom’s Facebook page have been circulating. Keaton‘s mom has made her Facebook private, so we can’t verify these posts at this time.
One of the photos Keaton‘s mom allegedly shared featured her family posing with images of the Confederate flag.
Now, celebrities are reacting to the new revelations about the family.
Click inside to see tweets from celebrities about Keaton Jones…
Well I'm inviting Keaton to the Golden Globes and making him sit with the cast of Get Out.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 11, 2017
Keaton didn’t get to choose the family that raised & shaped him, you smug ghoul. How ‘bout showing him that people of all races & creeds can come together? Change things, maybe? Show him a better world? https://t.co/BZqBEboabL
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 11, 2017
If #Keaton was making racially bullying statements he and his mom needs to go to the principles office too & give an apology to those kids. https://t.co/6Eb8Pq69jA
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 11, 2017
I’ve seen her posts and if true, I’d say there’s potential for a great, teachable moment here. My offer for Keaton to visit ESPN stands, because what happened to him was cruel. That said, this is a stark example of selective empathy. https://t.co/XbZ9NpKJe2
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 11, 2017
Learning that Keaton’s family are supportive of the confederate flag is disappointing for me as a person of colour but I still feel that this child, yes CHILD, deserves to be treated with respect & should not be bullied. The beliefs/hypocrisy of his parents is another issue. 1/2 https://t.co/eAS6AxqJ8I
— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 11, 2017
Maybe the support for Keaton from everyone including people of colour for his right to be treated with dignity and respect might help them see why the confederate flag and what it symbolises historically is upsetting. https://t.co/eAS6AxqJ8I
— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 11, 2017
Pay attention to the Keaton/bullying story lifeline as it plays out. In many ways it’s the perfect example of how we’ve come to create completely synthetic experiences in 2017. (Thread)
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) December 11, 2017
We have a real boy in a real place with a really emotionally stirring problem. Video of this is ultimately posted to Twitter. This is the last real event to have occurred. The rest (if you agree that twitter is a thought space) is playing out in our minds.
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) December 11, 2017
Obviously this stems from an incredibly well-intentioned place in all of us. (stay with me…) but this is a window into how we assess/index/respond to situations and ultimately what we walk away from them thinking.
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) December 11, 2017
48 hours into this story and a backlash has begun. We’re introduced to the inevitable grey area of a situation. The unified take begins to splinter under its own weight.
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) December 11, 2017
Pay attention to what you’re thinking about and how you’re thinking about it here. The fingerprint we leave on this situation will be the cleanest one we’ve left all year. How we play this out is who we are.
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) December 11, 2017