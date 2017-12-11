Top Stories
Mon, 11 December 2017 at 3:40 pm

Celebrities React to Bullied Kid Keaton Jones & Alleged Confederate Flag Posts

Celebrities React to Bullied Kid Keaton Jones & Alleged Confederate Flag Posts

Keaton Jones, the bullied school kid from Tennessee received a ton of celebrity support after his mom posted a video of his emotional plea about bullying. Chris Evans even invited the family to the Avengers premiere after seeing the video.

Since going viral, several posts from Keaton‘s mom’s Facebook page have been circulating. Keaton‘s mom has made her Facebook private, so we can’t verify these posts at this time.

One of the photos Keaton‘s mom allegedly shared featured her family posing with images of the Confederate flag.

Now, celebrities are reacting to the new revelations about the family.

Click inside to see tweets from celebrities about Keaton Jones…
Photos: Getty
