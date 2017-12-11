Top Stories
Mon, 11 December 2017 at 10:21 am

Chris Evans Offers Keaton Jones Tickets to 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere After Bullying Video Goes Viral

Chris Evans Offers Keaton Jones Tickets to 'Avengers: Infinity War' Premiere After Bullying Video Goes Viral

Chris Evans just reached out to Keaton Jones, the bullied Tennessee school kid whose story went viral when his mom shared an extremely emotional plea form him about bullying.

“Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?” Chris wrote on his Twitter account.

When Keaton‘s older sister wrote back saying he would love to go, Chris confirmed that he’s “on it.”

Celebrities have been reaching out to Keaton with messages of support since his video went viral over the weekend.
