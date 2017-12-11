Top Stories
Jonah Hill &amp; Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 9:33 pm

Dev Patel Couples Up With Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey in LA

Dev Patel Couples Up With Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey in LA

Dev Patel and his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey make such a cute couple!

The 27-year-old actor and the 23-year-old actress were spotted out and about on Monday afternoon (December 11) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dev Patel

The couple were all smiles as they took a stroll with their arms around each other and got some shopping done.

The cute couple met on the set of their new film Hotel Mumbai, which is set to premiere in 2018.

Dev and Tilda were first publicly spotted together back in February.

Just Jared on Facebook
dev patel couples up with girlfriend in los angeles 01
dev patel couples up with girlfriend in los angeles 02
dev patel couples up with girlfriend in los angeles 03
dev patel couples up with girlfriend in los angeles 04
dev patel couples up with girlfriend in los angeles 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Dev Patel, Tilda Cobham-Hervey

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr
  • Shlomo Teittleman

    a very odd couple indeed