Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 3:00 pm

Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Top Billboard's Hot 100 with 'Perfect'

Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Top Billboard's Hot 100 with 'Perfect'

Ed Sheeran and Beyonce have surged to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song “Perfect.”

This is the second number one for Ed and the sixth for Beyonce. Ed previously spent 12 non-consecutive weeks at number one this year with his song “Shape of You.”

Bey is credited as an artist on the Hot 100 because 63 percent of the song’s total sales for the week were for the new duet version. Sales, streams, and radio play for both versions of the song are combined to determine the chart position, according to Billboard.

Post Malone‘s “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage moved to number two this week after eight weeks at the top of the chart. Camila Cabello‘s “Havana” also moves down one spot to number three.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Ed Sheeran

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr