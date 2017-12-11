Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Top Billboard's Hot 100 with 'Perfect'

Ed Sheeran and Beyonce have surged to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song “Perfect.”

This is the second number one for Ed and the sixth for Beyonce. Ed previously spent 12 non-consecutive weeks at number one this year with his song “Shape of You.”

Bey is credited as an artist on the Hot 100 because 63 percent of the song’s total sales for the week were for the new duet version. Sales, streams, and radio play for both versions of the song are combined to determine the chart position, according to Billboard.

Post Malone‘s “Rockstar” featuring 21 Savage moved to number two this week after eight weeks at the top of the chart. Camila Cabello‘s “Havana” also moves down one spot to number three.