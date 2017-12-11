Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 1:20 pm

Eva Longoria & Alicia Keys Close Out Miami Art Basel at Art Maison Party!

Eva Longoria & Alicia Keys Close Out Miami Art Basel at Art Maison Party!

Eva Longoria keeps it cool and casual while posing for a photograph at the 2017 Art Masion Party held during Art Basel at Casa de Sueños private estate of JR & LOREN RIDINGER on Saturday (December 9) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The 42-year-old entertainer was joined by Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz, Fat Joe, Jonathan Cheban, Karolina Kurkova and her husband Archie Drury, and Amber Ridinger McLaughlin at the event celebrating Daniel Arsham Fellowship with National YoungArts Foundation presented by SHOP.COM, DNA Atelier and Bentley Motors International.

Earlier in the week, Eva joined Ricky Martin to hit the red carpet together at the Global Gift Gala in support of the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Florida.
Just Jared on Facebook
eva longoria alicia keys close out miami art basel at art maison party 01
eva longoria alicia keys close out miami art basel at art maison party 02
eva longoria alicia keys close out miami art basel at art maison party 03
eva longoria alicia keys close out miami art basel at art maison party 04
eva longoria alicia keys close out miami art basel at art maison party 05
eva longoria alicia keys close out miami art basel at art maison party 06
eva longoria alicia keys close out miami art basel at art maison party 07
eva longoria alicia keys close out miami art basel at art maison party 08
eva longoria alicia keys close out miami art basel at art maison party 09
eva longoria alicia keys close out miami art basel at art maison party 10

Credit: Cassidy Sparrow; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alicia Keys, Archie Drury, Eva Longoria, fat joe, Jonathan Cheban, Karolina Kurkova, Swizz Beatz

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr