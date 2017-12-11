Eva Longoria & Alicia Keys Close Out Miami Art Basel at Art Maison Party!

Eva Longoria keeps it cool and casual while posing for a photograph at the 2017 Art Masion Party held during Art Basel at Casa de Sueños private estate of JR & LOREN RIDINGER on Saturday (December 9) in Miami Beach, Fla.

The 42-year-old entertainer was joined by Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz, Fat Joe, Jonathan Cheban, Karolina Kurkova and her husband Archie Drury, and Amber Ridinger McLaughlin at the event celebrating Daniel Arsham Fellowship with National YoungArts Foundation presented by SHOP.COM, DNA Atelier and Bentley Motors International.

Earlier in the week, Eva joined Ricky Martin to hit the red carpet together at the Global Gift Gala in support of the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Florida.