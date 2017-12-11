'Fuller House' Season 3B Trailer Features a Pregnancy & a Proposal

There are just a couple weeks left until the premiere of the second half of Fuller House‘s third season and a new trailer was just released by Netflix.

Some of the highlights from the clips include a pregnancy and a proposal. It definitely seems like the new season is going to be eventful!

“My oven is preheated and easy-baked. We’re getting pregnant,” Kimmy tells Stephanie.

We also see Matt get down on one knee to propose to DJ, but Steve seems to be in the picture still!

Watch the new episodes on December 22.



Fuller House – Season 3B | Official Trailer