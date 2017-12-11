Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill & 'Justice League' Cast Close Out Ace Comic Con in NY!

Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill are all smiles while speaking at their Justice League panel during day three of 2017 ACE Comic Con at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday (December 10) in New York.

The 32-year-old actress and the 34-year-old actor were joined by their fellow cast mates Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher at their Q&A hosted by entertainment journalist Geoff Boucher.

“This is so amazing. You keep thanking us for being here but you are the reason we are making these films. I want to thank all of you back!,” Gal told the crowd at the event. “Diana [Prince/Wonder Woman] has superpowers, but she also has the heart of a human. That’s what makes her special. She really cares about people. I love that about her.”

At one point, an audience member asked the cast who would who would win in a throwdown, the Avengers or the Justice League: “I’m fairly certain Wonder Woman and Superman would probably take 90 percent of them out,” Ray said. “We’d be cheerleading on the sidelines.”

“I’d like to get tossed around by the Hulk!,” Jason added.