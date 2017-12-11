Get to Know 'The Band's Visit' Star Ari'el Stachel with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

The biggest new hit on Broadway is the musical The Band’s Visit and we caught up with the show’s breakout star Ari’el Stachel to learn more about him!

The NYU grad starred in the musical off-Broadway and earned Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominations for his work. He has also made appearance on the TV shows Blue Bloods and Jessica Jones.

Here are the 10 Fun Facts that Ari’el shared with us:

1. I wanted to be in the NBA until freshman year of high school when my teammate was 15 years old and 6’8”… I realized it wasn’t happening …and then I found acting!

2. I am bilingual.

3. CitiBike is my favorite thing ever and how I get to and from everywhere in NYC.

4. I love world travel and do it every time I have a break from work. In the last 3 years I’ve been to Ethiopia, Mexico, Thailand, Germany, Israel, and Sri Lanka!

5. I just started a routine of watching cartoon movies after almost every show to decompress. I’m obsessed with Pixar.

6. According to my father, I never crawled. I went straight from hopping to walking, and that explains my ADHD.

7. I meditate before every show and practice TM. Learn about it…it’s a life saver.

8. Impersonating teachers, friends, and pretty much anyone with a distinctive voice has been my way of entertaining people since before I can remember.

9. Ben Platt and I were both nominees at the Lucille Lortel Awards. I met him on the red carpet, and tried to act really suave, but secretly, had been shuffling between “Waving Through a Window,” and “For Forever” for 48 straight hours prior. Never fan girled inside harder.

10. I can sit at a cafe for hours. My favorite spot to sit and people watch is Bluestone Lane in the west Village.

