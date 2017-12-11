Hugh Jackman Won't Play Wolverine Again, Despite Possible Disney & Fox Merger

Hugh Jackman shares a laugh with Logan director James Mangold at a lunch to celebrate their movie on Monday (December 11) at The Whitby Hotel in New York City.

The guys were joined for the event by Patrick Stewart.

Hugh has said that Logan was his last time playing the Wolverine character, but he also has said in the past that he would love to play Wolverine in an Avengers movie if a deal ever was worked out between Disney and Fox. Well, now there are talks about the two studios merging, so the X-Men characters potentially can join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together,” Hugh said in a new interview with Collider. “And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”