Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 5:41 pm

Hugh Jackman Won't Play Wolverine Again, Despite Possible Disney & Fox Merger

Hugh Jackman Won't Play Wolverine Again, Despite Possible Disney & Fox Merger

Hugh Jackman shares a laugh with Logan director James Mangold at a lunch to celebrate their movie on Monday (December 11) at The Whitby Hotel in New York City.

The guys were joined for the event by Patrick Stewart.

Hugh has said that Logan was his last time playing the Wolverine character, but he also has said in the past that he would love to play Wolverine in an Avengers movie if a deal ever was worked out between Disney and Fox. Well, now there are talks about the two studios merging, so the X-Men characters potentially can join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together,” Hugh said in a new interview with Collider. “And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 01
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 02
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 03
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 04
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 05
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 06
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 07
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 08
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 09
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 10
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 11
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 12
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 13
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 14
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 15
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 16
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 17
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 18
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 19
hugh jackman wont play wolverine again disney fox merger 20

Credit: Marion Curtis; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, James Mangold, Patrick Stewart, X-Men

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr