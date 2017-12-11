Top Stories
Isla Fisher Celebrates 16 Year Anniversary With 'Normal, Everyday Hubby Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher wears a polka dot blouse as she goes shopping on Friday (December 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old actress used her hair at one point to cover her mouth like a mustache. LOL!

Isla and her husband Sacha Baron Cohen recently celebrated their 16-year anniversary and she took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“Happy 16th anniversary to my normal, everyday hubby. I love you ❤️ ,” she captioned a photo of her feeding her hubby on the red carpet. Check it out here!

She also celebrated her dad’s birthday, “Poppa Fish is 79 today!#saltyoldseadog #livinglegend #bestdadever #🖤 #funniestscotsmanalive.”

