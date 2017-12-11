Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Angelina Jolie Enjoys a Family Day at Rose Bowl Flea Market!

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 9:15 am

Jennifer Hudson Tells Ellen She Starts Decorating for Christmas Day After Halloween!

Jennifer Hudson Tells Ellen She Starts Decorating for Christmas Day After Halloween!

Jennifer Hudson makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Monday (December 11), and talks about everything from The Voice to the Holiday season.

The 36-year-old entertainer reveals to Ellen she was nervous joining the panel of judges on The Voice and had to find her place among the show veterans.

Jennifer also explains what motivates her to throw her shoe at contestants and tells Ellen she feels confident she can win this season of The Voice.

Plus, Jennifer shares her love for the holiday season and reveals she starts decorating for Christmas the day after Halloween with lights that illuminate her entire block – Watch the interview below!


Jennifer Hudson Is Christmas’ Biggest Fan
Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Hudson

