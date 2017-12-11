Top Stories
Mon, 11 December 2017 at 1:51 pm

Jennifer Lopez Announces the Final Shows of Vegas Residency

Jennifer Lopez Announces the Final Shows of Vegas Residency

Jennifer Lopez‘s All I Have show in Las Vegas will be coming to an end next year!

The entertainer has announced that the final show will take place on September 29, 2018.

“Performing All I Have in Vegas over the last few years has been an incredible and rewarding experience that I won’t soon forget. Some of the best memories on stage from my career will forever be equated with this city. Thank you to all my fans who traveled far and wide to experience the show with me,” Jennifer said in a statement.

Tickets for the last run of shows from June 13 through September 29 will be going on sale on December 15. The show is at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Vegas!
