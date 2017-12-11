Top Stories
Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 11:30 pm

Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Makes First TV Appearance Following Heart Surgery - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Makes First TV Appearance Following Heart Surgery - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel is finally introducing viewers to his son Billy!

The late night talk show host brought Billy out during his monologue for his first on-air appearance following his second heart surgery last week.

“This guy had heart surgery, but look he’s fine everybody! Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn’t,” Jimmy tearfully told the audience.

He added, “We want to thank the bright and talented doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital who treated Billy.”

Jimmy went on to explain how a program called CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) is at risk of being defunded which would impact the 1 in 8 children who use the service to receive life-saving medical care.

He encouraged views to call the House and Senate at (202) 225-3121 to tell them to fully fund CHIP now.

Check out all that Jimmy had to say in the video below…
