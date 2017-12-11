Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Celebrities Send Support to Keaton Jones After Viral Bullying Video - Read Tweets

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 11:50 am

John Legend & David Oyelowo Team Up for Nobel Peace Prize Concert 2017!

David Oyelowo flashes a smile while posing alongside John Legend at the press conference ahead of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert held at the Norwegian Nobel Institute on Monday (December 11) in Oslo, Norway.

The 41-year-old actor and the 38-year-old singer were joined at the event by Lukas Graham, Zara Larsson and Sigrid.

The Nobel Peace Prize Concert is a musical tribute, held annually December 11th every year since 1994 to honor the year’s Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

Tonight’s concert will be hosted by David and will include performances by John, Zara, Sigrid, as well as Matoma and Le Petit Cirque.


The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert
