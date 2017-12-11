John Legend & David Oyelowo Team Up for Nobel Peace Prize Concert 2017!

David Oyelowo flashes a smile while posing alongside John Legend at the press conference ahead of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert held at the Norwegian Nobel Institute on Monday (December 11) in Oslo, Norway.

The 41-year-old actor and the 38-year-old singer were joined at the event by Lukas Graham, Zara Larsson and Sigrid.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend

The Nobel Peace Prize Concert is a musical tribute, held annually December 11th every year since 1994 to honor the year’s Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

Tonight’s concert will be hosted by David and will include performances by John, Zara, Sigrid, as well as Matoma and Le Petit Cirque.



The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Concert