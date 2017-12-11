John Legend & Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Get Glam for Nobel Peace Prize Banquet 2017!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen make a glam and gorgeous pair!

The 38-year-old “All Of Me” singer-songwriter and the 32-year-old model and author attended the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Banquet on Sunday (December 10) in Oslo, Norway.

Chrissy showed off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous pink dress at the event, which recognizes academic achievement in science and literature.

The couple, who already have a 19-month-old daughter Luna, will welcome their second child together in 2018.

FYI: Chrissy is wearing a Tadashi Shoji gown, Established earrings and EFFY Jewelry and Vardui Kara rings.