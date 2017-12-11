Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Jonah Hill and his younger sister Beanie Feldstein had a day of family bonding!

The 33-year-old actor and the 24-year-old actress, who recently starred in Lady Bird, were spotted while out and about on Monday (December 11) in New York City.

The duo stopped at several stores in SoHo, including Cuyana, where they did some holiday shopping.

Earlier that day, Beanie‘s flick Lady Bird was nominated for several Golden Globes.

The film is up for Best Picture, Best Screenplay and star Saoirse Ronan is up for Best Actress!

Congratulations Beanie and Saoirse!