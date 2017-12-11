Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 7:30 pm

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 7:30 pm

Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Jonah Hill and his younger sister Beanie Feldstein had a day of family bonding!

The 33-year-old actor and the 24-year-old actress, who recently starred in Lady Bird, were spotted while out and about on Monday (December 11) in New York City.

The duo stopped at several stores in SoHo, including Cuyana, where they did some holiday shopping.

Earlier that day, Beanie‘s flick Lady Bird was nominated for several Golden Globes.

The film is up for Best Picture, Best Screenplay and star Saoirse Ronan is up for Best Actress!

Congratulations Beanie and Saoirse!
