Justin Bieber Sends a Message of Support to Keaton Jones

Justin Bieber is one of the many celebs who have sent messages of support to Keaton Jones, a boy whose emotional plea to end bullying went viral this weekend.

The 23-year-old singer posted some messages on his Instagram account.

“The fact that he still has the sympathy and compassion for other people when he is going through it himself is a testament to who he is,” Justin said in the below video. “This kid is all time, he is a legend. Go check him out, his name’s Keaton.”

In another post he added, “You got a friend in me Lil bro! Hit me on dm and we can chat!!! Love you buddy!!”

