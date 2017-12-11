Justin Bieber Wants Selena Gomez to Know That 'He's a Better Boyfriend' Now (Report)

Justin Bieber is reportedly “set on proving” to Selena Gomez that “he’s a better boyfriend” this time around.

Rumors that the 23-year-old “Sorry” singer and the 25-year-old “Wolves” crooner have rekindled their romance have been swirling over the past few weeks.

They’ve been spotted hanging out together at church, kissing at his hockey game, and bike riding in LA, to name a few places, but neither has officially confirmed their relationship status.

“Justin and Selena are great,” a source told People, revealing that they see each other almost every day. “They still spend a lot of time together, but are being low-key about it. They attend church service together, have dinner and just hang out.”

“[Justin] is set on proving that he is a better boyfriend,” the source continued, adding that the duo will be spending the holidays apart this year.

“Justin’s family always loved Selena, but Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin,” the source explained. “Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events. Selena is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited.”