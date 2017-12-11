Keaton Jones' Mom Deletes Facebook Page After Confederate Flag Photos Surface

Bullying victim Keaton Jones‘ mom has deleted her Facebook page after photos featuring her family posing with the Confederate flag surfaced online.

Kimberly Jones has been accused of being a “racist money grabber” by some websites and she erased any trace of herself from the social media website amid the backlash. This includes the viral video of Keaton tearing up while talking about what bullies had done to him at school.

Keaton has also been accused of saying racist things, but this is something his sister Lakyn denies.

“Keaton never said those things. He’s not a racist and we don’t condone that behavior,” she tweeted to actress Patricia Arquette, who was an early supporter of the family this weekend.

