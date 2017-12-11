Top Stories
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 4:43 pm

Keaton Jones' Mom Deletes Facebook Page After Confederate Flag Photos Surface

Keaton Jones' Mom Deletes Facebook Page After Confederate Flag Photos Surface

Bullying victim Keaton Jones‘ mom has deleted her Facebook page after photos featuring her family posing with the Confederate flag surfaced online.

Kimberly Jones has been accused of being a “racist money grabber” by some websites and she erased any trace of herself from the social media website amid the backlash. This includes the viral video of Keaton tearing up while talking about what bullies had done to him at school.

Keaton has also been accused of saying racist things, but this is something his sister Lakyn denies.

Keaton never said those things. He’s not a racist and we don’t condone that behavior,” she tweeted to actress Patricia Arquette, who was an early supporter of the family this weekend.

Find out how celebs are reacting to this twist in Keaton‘s story.

  • j b

    The mother also deleted her Facebook page because on it she posted the true reason her son Keaton was bullied. He was racist and called several black kids in school the “N” word causing the kids in his school to defend themselves. The GoFundMe page is a scam.

  • Stoni

    Who cares! I don’t care about kids getting bullied but what does matter is how korea and china are torturing animals! The world needs to put a stop to their inhumane/torture of animals! The pics give me nightmares and something I can’t get out of my mind. C’mon people do the right thing and gang up on korea and china. Make them act like humans and not monsters!!! I’m so pissed off right now!