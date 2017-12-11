Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Celebrities Send Support to Keaton Jones After Viral Bullying Video - Read Tweets

Celebrities Send Support to Keaton Jones After Viral Bullying Video - Read Tweets

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 11:07 am

Keith Urban Writes Sweet Note to Nicole Kidman After Golden Globes 2018 Nomination

Keith Urban Writes Sweet Note to Nicole Kidman After Golden Globes 2018 Nomination

Nicole Kidman was nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe this morning for her work on HBO’s hit series Big Little Lies!

Both Nicole and her co-star Reese Witherspoon are up for an award in the Lead Actress category, with Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley nominated in the Supporting Actress category. Alexander Skarsgard was also nominated, as well as the show.

Nicole‘s other show, Top of the Lake: China Girl, was also nominated.

Nicole‘s hubby Keith Urban wrote a super sweet message to his wife on Twitter when he found out the news!

“Hey baby- CONGRATULATIONS on all the GLOBES love this morn!!!!!! Incredibly proud of you, the work, and all the BLL and TOTL team. THE STARS ALIGNED!!! xxxxxx,” Keith wrote.

Click inside to read Nicole’s statement on the nomination…

Nicole released a statement on the nomination as well.

“We are all aware of how rare it is for a show and its cast to be honored in such a huge way, and we are all incredibly grateful. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving the show so much love. It was made with love, guided by the incredible David E. Kelley and Jean-Marc Vallée as well as my partners in passion Reese Witherspoon, Per Saari and Bruna Papandrea. The character Celeste is so precious to me and the recognition is deeply appreciated,” Nicole told the LA Times.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 golden globes, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr