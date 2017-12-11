Keith Urban Writes Sweet Note to Nicole Kidman After Golden Globes 2018 Nomination

Nicole Kidman was nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe this morning for her work on HBO’s hit series Big Little Lies!

Both Nicole and her co-star Reese Witherspoon are up for an award in the Lead Actress category, with Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley nominated in the Supporting Actress category. Alexander Skarsgard was also nominated, as well as the show.

Nicole‘s other show, Top of the Lake: China Girl, was also nominated.

Nicole‘s hubby Keith Urban wrote a super sweet message to his wife on Twitter when he found out the news!

“Hey baby- CONGRATULATIONS on all the GLOBES love this morn!!!!!! Incredibly proud of you, the work, and all the BLL and TOTL team. THE STARS ALIGNED!!! xxxxxx,” Keith wrote.

Nicole released a statement on the nomination as well.

“We are all aware of how rare it is for a show and its cast to be honored in such a huge way, and we are all incredibly grateful. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving the show so much love. It was made with love, guided by the incredible David E. Kelley and Jean-Marc Vallée as well as my partners in passion Reese Witherspoon, Per Saari and Bruna Papandrea. The character Celeste is so precious to me and the recognition is deeply appreciated,” Nicole told the LA Times.