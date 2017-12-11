Kesha & Macklemore Tour Dates - Dates, Cities & Venues Revealed!

Kesha and Macklemore are headed out on The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore!

The full list of dates, cities, and venues were just announced earlier today, and the tour will be kicking off in June in Arizona, and will wrap up in August in Florida.

The pre-sale for the tour will begin later in the week on Wednesday, December 13.

In addition, one dollar from every ticket sold will be donated. Kesha will be donating to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, and organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.

Click inside for the full list of tour dates…

‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour dates:

June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 8 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

June 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 12 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

June 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

June 20 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

June 22 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

June 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 25 – Rogers, AR – Arkansas Music Pavilion

June 26 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

July 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 18 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

August 2 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 4 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

August 5 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre