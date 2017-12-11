Kristen Bell, Garrett Hedlund & More Help Announce Golden Globes 2018 Nominations!

Kristen Bell is picture perfect while striking a pose at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Announcement held on Monday morning (December 11) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Bad Moms Christmas star along with Garrett Hedlund, Sharon Stone and Alfre Woodard gathered bright and early to announce this year’s nominees.

Also in attendance was Dwayne Johnson‘s daughter Simone, who was recently named Golden Globe Ambassador – a title formerly known as Miss Golden Globes up until this year. She will help during the ceremony next year by ushering presenters on and off stage and handing out awards.

The 2018 Golden Globes are set to air on Sunday, January 7. Seth Meyers has been announced as the host – Check out the full list of nominees here!

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Roland Mouret dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Sarah Hendler earrings.