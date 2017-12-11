Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Netflix's Most Binge-Watched Shows of 2017 - Top 10 List!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 6:29 pm

Kylie Jenner Hits 100 Million Followers on Instagram!

Kylie Jenner Hits 100 Million Followers on Instagram!

Kylie Jenner just hit a major Instagram milestone!

The 20-year-old pregnant reality star reached 100 million followers on the social media network!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

The huge number of followers seems to come as a shock for even Kylie herself, who took to her Twitter to open up about the accomplishment.

“100 f**cking million on instagram 😳😳😳😳 that’s a loooot of people lol. Wow wow,” Kylie wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Kylie has recently been shying away from the spotlight while expecting her first child but has yet to confirm or deny the news herself.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr