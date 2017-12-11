Kylie Jenner Hits 100 Million Followers on Instagram!

Kylie Jenner just hit a major Instagram milestone!

The 20-year-old pregnant reality star reached 100 million followers on the social media network!

The huge number of followers seems to come as a shock for even Kylie herself, who took to her Twitter to open up about the accomplishment.

“100 f**cking million on instagram 😳😳😳😳 that’s a loooot of people lol. Wow wow,” Kylie wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Kylie has recently been shying away from the spotlight while expecting her first child but has yet to confirm or deny the news herself.