Liam Payne Shows Off His Tropical Style While Out in London

Liam Payne brought a touch of the tropics to London, England!

The 24-year-old “Strip That Down” singer was spotted looking stylish while out shopping earlier this year in these just-released photos.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

He wore a zip-up sea-inspired hoodie, beige Balmain pants, and grey high-top Fear Of God sneakers. Liam took off the hoodie to reveal a matching sea-printed t-shirt and his tattoo sleeves.

It looked like he was doing some shopping for his son Bear with bags from Selfridges and My 1st Years.

Liam recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his holiday plans this year – Bear‘s first Christmas!

“My holiday plans are to spend some beautiful time with my son and to eat my own weight in lovely Christmas food,” Liam joked. “You might see a different Liam after Christmas, and then you’ll see post-Christmas Liam with a new years resolution, hopefully!”