Lily James Is a Burberry Babe at 'Darkest Hour' UK Premiere!
Lily James looks stunning on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Darkest Hour on Monday (December 11) at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, England.
The 28-year-old actress was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas.
Gary received a Golden Globe nomination that day for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. The film also received four Critics’ Choice Awards nominations the other day, including one for Best Picture.
FYI: Lily is wearing a Burberry dress.
