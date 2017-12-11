Top Stories
Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 7:53 pm

Lily James Is a Burberry Babe at 'Darkest Hour' UK Premiere!

Lily James Is a Burberry Babe at 'Darkest Hour' UK Premiere!

Lily James looks stunning on the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Darkest Hour on Monday (December 11) at the Odeon Leicester Square in London, England.

The 28-year-old actress was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas.

Gary received a Golden Globe nomination that day for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. The film also received four Critics’ Choice Awards nominations the other day, including one for Best Picture.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Burberry dress.

25+ pictures inside of Lily James and others on the red carpet…

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James

