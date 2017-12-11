Lupita Nyong'o Talks Her Love Life, 'Black Panther' & More with 'Vogue'

Lupita Nyong’o strikes a yoga pose on the cover of Vogue magazine’s January 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 34-year-old Black Panther star had to share with the mag:

On working out with the cast of Black Panther: “Chadwick had a live drummer come in as we worked out, and it was so cool—it changes your sense of internal rhythm. My character fights with anything: guns, spears, ring blades, shoes, glass.”

On being pigeonholed as an actress: “I got such a head start in this industry that it is not in my best interest to look for struggle. That’s such a powerless place for me to think about: what is working against me. I don’t think of what I don’t have; I think of what I do, and use that to get the next thing. It’s a finite reservoir, so it’s important that I safeguard it with my life.”

On her love life: “You can ask, but you definitely won’t get an answer. There have been rumors and rumors and rumors about my love life. That’s the one area that I really like to hold close to my heart.”

On trying new things: “That’s why I like to try new things, like pole-dancing…I value not being good at things, because children are not good at things.”

