Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Golden Globes 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Angelina Jolie Enjoys a Family Day at Rose Bowl Flea Market!

Angelina Jolie Enjoys a Family Day at Rose Bowl Flea Market!

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

There's Controversy Surrounding Carrie Fisher's Beloved Dog Gary

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 9:15 am

Lupita Nyong'o Talks Her Love Life, 'Black Panther' & More with 'Vogue'

Lupita Nyong'o Talks Her Love Life, 'Black Panther' & More with 'Vogue'

Lupita Nyong’o strikes a yoga pose on the cover of Vogue magazine’s January 2018 issue.

Here’s what the 34-year-old Black Panther star had to share with the mag:

On working out with the cast of Black Panther: Chadwick had a live drummer come in as we worked out, and it was so cool—it changes your sense of internal rhythm. My character fights with anything: guns, spears, ring blades, shoes, glass.”

On being pigeonholed as an actress: “I got such a head start in this industry that it is not in my best interest to look for struggle. That’s such a powerless place for me to think about: what is working against me. I don’t think of what I don’t have; I think of what I do, and use that to get the next thing. It’s a finite reservoir, so it’s important that I safeguard it with my life.”

On her love life: “You can ask, but you definitely won’t get an answer. There have been rumors and rumors and rumors about my love life. That’s the one area that I really like to hold close to my heart.”

On trying new things: “That’s why I like to try new things, like pole-dancing…I value not being good at things, because children are not good at things.”

For more from Lupita, visit Vogue.com.

FYI: Lupita is wearing a Dior jumpsuit and skirt, Pompellato earrings and Tacori rings on the cover.
Just Jared on Facebook
lupita nyongo vogue january 2018 01
lupita nyongo vogue january 2018 02
lupita nyongo vogue january 2018 03

Credit: Mikael Jansson/Vogue (Photos), Alexis Okeowo/Vogue (Text)
Posted to: Lupita Nyong'o, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick was spotted partying all day and night in Miami - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams pick out their Christmas tree - Just Jared Jr
  • Dream Kardashian appears in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card - TooFab
  • This celeb almost didn't make it the the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron has a Christmas cover out now - Just Jared Jr