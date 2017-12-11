Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, & Chris Hemsworth Debut New Avengers Shirts for Charity

Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth are modeling new limited edition Avengers t-shirts for a good cause!

The cool new shirts are on sale now for a limited time are Represent.com/Avengers with 100% of the proceeds going to The Solutions Project.

The organization runs ATL100, a multi-week campaign to spotlight local heroes who are helping Atlanta achieve its commitment to clean energy.

“Excited to launch this limited edition tee with my fellow @Avengers to support The Solutions Project at @100isnow,” Mark wrote on his Instagram account.