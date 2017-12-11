Top Stories
Mon, 11 December 2017 at 10:22 pm

Matt Damon, Neil Patrick Harris, & Hong Chau Team Up for 'Downsizing' Screening

Matt Damon, Neil Patrick Harris, & Hong Chau Team Up for 'Downsizing' Screening

Neil Patrick Harris and Matt Damon suited up for a screening of their new movie Downsizing!

The 44-year-old A Series of Unfortunate Events actor and the 47-year-old Jason Bourne star hit the red carpet at the event held at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Monday night (December 11) in New York City.

Neil went for a grey and black look, while Matt opted for a blue suit with a tie.

They were joined by their co-star Hong Chau, who stunned in a black and white polka-dot dress, white accessories, and red lipstick.

Downsizing is a social satire in which a guy realizes he would have a better life if he were to shrink himself.

“It’s unlike any other movie I’ve ever seen, and that’s why I love it so much,” Matt told Parade. “I guess I’d say it’s a satire. It takes such a crazy left turn in the middle, and I really love that. I read something someone wrote about it the other day, which said something like, ‘I’ll give you a million dollars if, at the start of the movie, you can tell me where it’s gonna end.’”

Don’t miss Downsizing when it hits theaters on December 22! You can watch the latest trailer here.
